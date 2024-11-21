Slipstream and Kobalt join forces for global music publishing administration

Music licensing platform Slipstream has partnered with independent music publisher Kobalt for global music publishing administration.

The deal includes an investment from Kobalt into Slipstream, which last month acquired Anthem Entertainment’s production music businesses, specifically US-based Jingle Punks, 5 Alarm Music and UK-based Cavendish Music. The acquisition bolstered Slipstream’s music production library by more than 650,000 tracks.

Kobalt represents stars including Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Paul McCartney, Phoebe Bridgers, The Lumineers, Roddy Ricch, Max Martin, Karol G, Andrew Watt, Gunna, Justin Quiles, among many others. In the last 18 months, the organisation has placed its songwriters’ music in advertising by brands such as Apple, YSL, Bosch, Carlsberg, Chanel, T-Mobile, Ford, Samsung, as well as with streamers such as Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, Paramount+ and Max.

“At Slipstream, we have coupled the largest independent production music library, with the most technologically advanced platform to empower the global creative community,” said Dan Demole, CEO of Slipstream. “In so many ways, Kobalt has done the same, pairing technological innovation with the best global executive team in the business. They have the kind of global expertise that will enable Slipstream to maximise opportunities for our vast catalogue.”

Laurent Hubert, CEO of Kobalt commented: “Dan and Jesse Korwin at Slipstream have built a next generation production music company, one which we believe has enormous potential in the marketplace. This deal positions Kobalt to be better able to serve the entire music publishing ecosystem, from the world’s top songwriters to advertisers and television/film creators looking for music queues.”

Jesse Korwin, chief revenue officer of Slipstream added: “At Slipstream we aim to revolutionise the way the creative community searches for and licences music for their productions. Kobalt is the perfect global partner to achieve this aim. We’re excited to begin working with them.”