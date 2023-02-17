Song Sleuth partners with Warner Chappell to maximise collections from UGC platforms

Song Sleuth has agreed a major partnership with Warner Chappell Music, which is aimed at helping to better monetise the multi-billion-dollar user-generated content (UGC) market.

The technology company, which is focused on solving music rights and distribution problems, will be working for all Warner Chappell songwriters. Covering more than one million musical works, Song Sleuth will find UGC and derivative content that is currently unclaimed or facing other monetisation issues on UGC platforms.

The company’s flagship product, AI and machine learning platform UGSeeker, tracks UGC content that has not been registered by existing detection systems on digital platforms.

Song Sleuth CEO Jordan Gross said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Warner Chappell Music to help enable their songwriters to get more of the money that they should be receiving from UGC platforms. For too long we have seen revenue slip down the back of the proverbial sofa, so we’re excited to be putting our proprietary technology to use and helping rights owners monetise their content correctly. This is part of our overall mission to clean up royalty distribution and improve the quality of music data.”

Kamil Latorre, senior director, digital legal affairs for Warner Chappell Music, said: “We’re always looking at the market for new ways to maximise our collections for our songwriters and to increase our confidence in the identification of the use of our repertoire across UGC platforms. UGC content remains difficult to monitor and monetise correctly for rights holders, notwithstanding the ongoing efforts of our digital service partners, so we’re excited to work with Song Sleuth to continue to improve the scope and accuracy of our royalty claims.”

The Warner Chappell Music partnership is the first of a number of major deals that are currently in the pipeline for Song Sleuth.

In addition to UGSeeker, Song Sleuth also has products to identify live music UGC in near real-time and to provide trends and insights to partners.