Songtrust inks admin partnership with Secretly Publishing

Songtrust and Secretly Publishing have announced a new administrative partnership.

Songtrust will be administering the full music catalogue of Secretly Publishing, including the catalogues of affiliates Ghostly Songs and The Songs of Numero Group, for royalty collections outside of the US and Canada.

Secretly’s catalogue consists of more than 20,000 musical works and represents artists such as Kishi Bashi, Faye Webster, The War on Drugs, Beirut, Grizzly Bear, Jay Som, Durand Jones & The Indications, and Jason Molina, as well as songs recorded by the likes of Maggie Rogers, Snoop Dogg, Jay Z and Phantogram.

“In the same tradition as the Secretly Group labels, our priority as a publisher is to be a transparent partner for the writers we serve, and advocate for the best possible deals. We appreciate that for independent artists, every micropenny counts, and with a small tight-knit team, we are constantly working to improve our systems and find the most efficient approach,” said Secretly Publishing MD Kathleen Cook.

“This new partnership with Songtrust will help us do just that. With Songtrust looking after overseas administration and promising thorough collections from every corner of the globe, we can assure Secretly's writers that data will be clean and no stone will be left unturned.”

Secretly Group also includes record labels Dead Oceans, Jagjaguwar and Secretly Canadian.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Kathy and the Secretly Publishing team on administering their tremendous catalog. I have long loved and respected what they do, and their mission to push forward the careers of pioneering independent artists is similar to my own,” said Anna Bond, senior director of global business development at Songtrust. “By distributing and publishing artists, songwriters, and catalogs that continually push artistic boundaries, Secretly Group and their affiliates have long been a force for creativity and innovation within the independent sector.”

The largest open-access music publishing royalty collection network spanning more than 215 countries and territories, Songtrust's client roster also includes publishers Sub Pop Publishing, ZJs Music Publishing (Average Joes Entertainment) and sister company, Downtown Music Publishing. On the songwriter and artist side, clients include Jeremy Zucker, Lele Pons, Vulfpeck, Morgan Page and Tessa Violet.