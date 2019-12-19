Songtrust royalty collections up 248% in 2019

Songtrust has announced a year-on-year royal collection increase of 248% for 2019.

Songtrust administers the musical works of more than 300,000 songwriters, producers, and other rights holders, and a catalogue of more than two million songs. The royalty collection platform did not disclose its financials.

Songtrust collects royalties from more than 150 countries and territories and has 50-plus direct affiliations with collection societies.

“Every musician around the world, whether they’re an artist, songwriter, producer, or composer, should be able to easily and efficiently collect the royalties due to them without relinquishing their creative control,” said Molly Neuman, president of Songtrust. “As the music industry continues to evolve, Songtrust has become the preferred option for more songwriters, composers, and creators to have access to the global music publishing network we are expanding every day. We are focused on being a business partner to the creative community, offering fair, flexible and affordable terms that help them get what they are owed.”

Songwriters using the platform for global royalty collection include Jeremy Zucker, Tessa Violet, Craig Finn of the Hold Steady, and writers who have written or co-written songs for Billie Eilish, J Cole, Anderson.Paak and Meek Mill, among others.

Songtrust also acts as the administration partner for the repertoire of works represented by Downtown Music Publishing, Sub Pop Publishing, ZJS Music Publishing (Average Joes Entertainment), Merge Music Publishing, Symphonic Publishing, Passé Publishing, in addition to business partnerships with CD Baby, DashGo, Audiomack, Tracklib and Symphonic Distribution.