Songwriters take legal action against PRS For Music over direct licensing for concert royalties

A group of UK songwriters and composers, including Robert Fripp, have initiated a court action against PRS For Music, their own collective management organisation.

The action aims to overhaul the implementation of procedures and policies, which the group claim are prejudicial to their interests and to the interests of the wider PRS membership.

They have been joined in this action by PACE Rights Management, a global operation that covers direct licensing of live public performance rights (the right to publicly perform a composer’s music and/or lyrics by way of live performance).

According to a statement, the issues at the heart of the legal action are:

– The right of music writers and publishers to efficiently direct license their live public performance rghts, without having to go through PRS. Direct licensing would allow writers and publishers to benefit from fewer deductions from their royalty income, faster royalty payments and greater transparency throughout the process, according to the group of songwriters.

– They further claim that PRS is deliberately withholding information from its members about the deductions tfrom their royalty income when their rights are licensed internationally via PRS.

– The writers behind the action also say that the implementation of the Major Live Concert Service (MLCS), which awards preferential conditions to certain rights-holders, is in direct conflict with PRS’ obligations as a collective management organisation.

In a collective statement, the claimants in the legal action said: “From a theoretical or academic perspective, the efficiencies of collective rights management make perfect sense for songwriters and composers. However, PRS has strayed significantly from the principles on which it was founded 110 years ago, to the point that the organisation’s policies no longer appear to be operating in the best interests of its members. PRS Members are treated as second-class citizens in their own organisation.

“Regretfully, after years of PRS refusing to discuss or constructively engage with these issues – including the withdrawal of live performance rights, the lack of transparency around international deductions, and the operation of the Major Live Concert Service – we have been left with no option but to seek redress through the courts. The ball is now firmly in PRS’ court. Either they constructively engage with much-needed reforms to empower and benefit writers and publishers, or they continue to resist these necessary changes, and attempt to defend the indefensible by spending yet more of the Members’ money on legal costs supporting policies that make the Members less money."

Robert Fripp added: “I am yet to be persuaded that PRS operates on behalf of the membership's best interests.”

In a statement, PRS For Music said: “Our policies and rules follow a thorough and extensive approval and review process by the board and the Members’ Council, which is comprised of members and independent non-executive directors appointed by the membership. The rules which govern the process for live rights withdrawals were approved by members at the PRS AGM.

“PRS for Music has consistently sought constructive dialogue with PACE for many years, proposing and implementing solutions to the issues raised. We have worked extremely hard to simplify our processes in the interest of our members, which PACE has consistently failed to comply or engage with, which has resulted in royalties being unnecessarily withheld from PRS members for the live performance of their works at concerts. It has also created complexity and uncertainty for live music venues and promoters.”

Earlier this month, PRS For Music announced that it was cutting admin rates for online royalties collection. For the second consecutive year, the society reported a cost-to-income ratio well below 10%.