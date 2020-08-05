Sony/ATV and TwentySeven Music Publishing extend partnership, sign Jimmie Allen

Sony/ATV Music Publishing and TwentySeven Music Publishing have agreed an extension to their creative partnership.

Led by industry executive Barry Weiss and songwriter and producer Jenna Andrews, TwentySeven has signed the likes of Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock from Little Mix, Mike Sonier, co-writer of July by Noah Cyrus, songwriter and producer Black Mayo, Atlanta rapper Baby Plug and viral breakout KBFR since launching in 2019.

The joint venture has now signed platinum-selling singer/songwriter Jimmie Allen (pictured) to a worldwide publishing deal. Country music artist Allen is best known for his No.1 singles Best Shot and Make Me Want To from his debut album Mercury Lane. Allen made history with the album’s success as the first black artist to launch their career with two consecutive No.1 hits on country radio.

Barry and Jenna continue to be first-rate creative partners for Sony/ATV and I'm eager to continue our work together Jon Platt, Sony/ATV

Sony/ATV chairman and CEO Jon Platt said, “Barry and Jenna continue to be first-rate creative partners for Sony/ATV and I’m eager to continue our work together. It is also an honour to support the career of Jimmie Allen, as he continues to break down barriers in music and inspire a new generation of fans.”



Sony/ATV Nashville VP, creative Anna Weisband said, “We are so excited to have Jimmie Allen officially join our Sony/ATV family. His work ethic and creativity inspire us all to take his already amazing career to the next level. There is no limit on what we will achieve together with his multi-faceted songwriting and big picture thinking.”



TwentySeven Music Publishing co-founders Barry Weiss and Jenna Andrews said, “We’re delighted to continue our relationship with our partners at Sony/ATV – Jon Platt and Jake Fain are model partners. Jimmie Allen is a generational talent that has a huge career ahead of him. He’s just getting started.”



Allen added: “I have been a fan of Barry Weiss for years. I’ve seen the great artists he has worked with and is working with. Super fired up about signing with his company. I’m looking forward to working with the entire team at TwentySeven Music Publishing and Sony/ATV and seeing what kind of timeless music magic we can create to inspire future songwriters and artists for generations to come.”

PHOTO: Dustin Haney