Sony/ATV announces new Nashville hires

Sony/ATV has announced details of two new hires in its Nashville office. Courtney Pender joins as vice president, human resources, while Cam Caldwell comes in as vice president, business affairs.

Pender (pictured) will lead HR for the USA, Canada and Latin America and has previously worked in healthcare and the automotive industries.

As VP of Business Affairs, Cam reports directly to Rusty Gaston and is responsible for negotiating all publishing and administration agreements, joint-ventures, and catalog acquisitions for the Nashville office, as well as overseeing litigation.

Elicia Felix-Hughey, SVP, global human resources, welcomed Pender’s appointment and said: “Courtney has extensive experience in driving and achieving successful business results, and we are excited to work with her on creating a brighter future for Sony/ATV and its staff.”

Cam Caldwell arrives after 10 years in private practice law and most recently served at Loeb & Loeb, LLP. During his career, he has focused on entertainment law and represented an array of clients including songwriters, recording artists, producers, managers, music publishers and record labels.

Sony/ATV Nashville CEO, Rusty Gaston said: “Cam is sure to be a unique and valuable addition to the company’s legal team, and we are grateful to have him join the Sony/ATV family.”