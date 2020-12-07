Sony/ATV appoints Naomi Asher as neighbouring rights VP

Sony/ATV has appointed Naomi Asher as VP, neighbouring rights, UK & international.

Asher is based in Sony/ATV’s London office, and reports directly to president/co-MD David Ventura and co-MD Tim Major.

In this role, Asher is responsible for managing the company’s neighbouring rights division and driving its continued growth. She will maintain relationships with societies and clients across the UK and internationally and create strategic initiatives to ensure performers receive fair pay.

Tim Major and David Ventura said: “We are so pleased that Naomi has chosen to join us at what feels like a pivotal time for our business. She has a wealth of experience in the Neighbouring Rights space and will help us to expand our business in this area on a global scale and nurture and develop our dynamic and enthusiastic team.”



Naomi Asher said: “I cannot be more thrilled to have joined the Sony/ATV neighbouring rights team. It’s an exciting time to be part for this community and there is so much Sony/ATV can bring to this area of business.”



Prior to joining Sony/ATV, Asher was director and president, Wixen Music UK, where she worked to expand its neighbouring rights division.

During her time at Wixen, Asher co-founded the Independent Alliance for Artist Rights (IAFAR), a trade body for the neighbouring rights business. Hailing from Los Angeles, she originally started her UK music industry career in the musical theatre business working for various theatres.