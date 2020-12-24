Sony/ATV CEO Jon Platt's year-end message salutes songwriters

Sony/ATV CEO and chairman Jon Platt has issued his year-end message to the publisher’s songwriters and saluted their “inspired work” during the hardships of 2020.

Platt made a key contribution as part of the music industry’s reaction to the racial strife in the US, following the death of George Floyd while in police custody. Four former Minneapolis Police officers are accused of contributing to Floyd's death and will face a trial next year.

Sony/ATV is also an integral part of the wider Sony effort to provide support during the Covid-19 pandemic.

You can read Jon Platt’s year-end message in full below.

Before we say farewell to 2020, I wanted to take a moment and say how thankful I am for songwriters and your inspired work and contributions this year.

Music has always proven to be a universal healer, and your songs have been especially therapeutic. As songwriters, your creative expression has fueled our resilience. We celebrate songwriters for your remarkable gift, and we work tirelessly to champion your craft.

Despite the hardships of this year, I am heartened by how Sony/ATV has held true to our values – supporting each other and our community. With the commitment of Sony Corporation, we have provided relief from the impact of Covid-19 to many songwriters across the globe. Through the Sony Music Group Social Justice Fund, we have been able to donate to more than 100 organizations combatting systemic racism and inequality and established a scholarship creating opportunities for the next generation of Black composers.

Thanks to all of you, ‘History is Always Being Written’ at Sony/ATV. As you continue to change the world with your creativity, we look forward to supporting your journey. On behalf of our entire team, wishing you a joyous holiday season and a happy new year!

Take care of yourselves and stay safe,

Jon Platt

Chairman & CEO, Sony/ATV Music Publishing