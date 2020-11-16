Sony/ATV inks publishing deal with Baby Shark creator Pinkfong

Sony/ATV Music Publishing has signed an agreement with SmartStudy, the company behind Baby Shark creator Pinkfong, to publish its catalogue of children’s songs

The video to Baby Shark has amassed 7.1 billion views since launching on YouTube in November 2015, becoming YouTube’s most-viewed video in history, and the track was recently RIAA Diamond-certified for selling over 11 million records.

Pinkfong has gone on to expand the Baby Shark brand into merchandise, games, live musical shows, and an upcoming Nickelodeon animated television series.

I'm confident we will give Pinkfong and Baby Shark the best opportunities for future success Cathy Merenda, Sony/ATV

Cathy Merenda, Sony/ATV SVP, broadcast and media rights, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Pinkfong as we work to expand the Baby Shark universe across all media. Their song has become a global sensation with unlimited potential, and I’m confident we will give Pinkfong and Baby Shark the best opportunities for future success.”

Pinkfong has more than 5,000 songs and stories within its library of children’s content.



Bin Jeong, Pinkfong USA CEO said: “Baby Shark is beloved by not only children, but also by families all over the world, and we are very excited to be working with Sony/ATV, a company with a wide global footprint and the perfect home for Baby Shark.”