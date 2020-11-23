Sony/ATV UK execs have spoken about their ambitions for the duo who co-wrote Joel Corry’s million-selling single Head & Heart.

Music Week can reveal that the publisher has signed Dan Dare and John Courtidis – the songwriting and production duo Kolidescopes – to a worldwide deal.

“They have got such chemistry between them, they’ve had some adventures together and they really bounce off each other very well,” said Sony/ATV head of A&R Sarah Lockhart. “They’ve been writing for a long ...