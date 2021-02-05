Sony/ATV makes key hires for human resources and catalogue development

Sony/ATV has made a pair of key hires this week.

The publisher has hired Liz Lewis (pictured, right) as SVP, catalogue development.



In this newly created role, Lewis will implement strategies to further strengthen catalogue and songwriter relationships, negotiate administration deals and secure new catalogue signings.

She will also work closely with various departments including sync, business affairs, communications, administration and A&R to drive continued growth, as well as expand the reach of catalogues to new audiences. She will be based in the company’s New York office and work closely with Sony/ATV’s president and chief marketing officer Brian Monaco.



Sony/ATV chairman & CEO Jon Platt said: “Many of the greatest songwriters in the world have entrusted Sony/ATV to represent their life’s work, and we cherish these iconic songs. Liz’s expertise and creative vision will be key to expanding opportunities for these celebrated catalogues, and I look forward to working with her to extend their legacies.”



Liz Lewis said: “I’m incredibly grateful to Jon Platt and Brian Monaco for the opportunity to join their all-star team. It’s an honor to work with Sony/ATV's legendary songwriters and iconic superstars. I look forward to building relationships with them and creating growth for current and future signings."



Lewis joins Sony/ATV following a 20-year career at Warner Records, where she was most recently VP, sync & brand partnerships. In this role, she oversaw sync for advertising, where she secured opportunities for artists including Dua Lipa, The Black Keys, Andra Day, Gary Clark Jr and Michael Bublé.

In other news, Sonia Grant-Yendell (pictured, left) has been appointed VP, human resources, UK and international at Sony/ATV.

Based in the company’s London office, Grant-Yendell will lead the UK and international HR team and will report to SVP, global human resources, Elicia Felix-Hughey.



Grant-Yendell will partner with Sony/ATV’s global and US offices to provide strategic leadership and support to UK and international teams. She will also create initiatives to further enhance the employee experience, align company values and build a culture of diverse and high performing teams across global territories.

Elicia Felix-Hughey said: “I am excited to welcome Sonia to Sony/ATV. Her strategic leadership and insights will add enormous value as we continue to transform our approach to people and culture, which is a strategic priority for our organisation.”



Sonia Grant-Yendell said:“There has never been a more critical time to be focused on the importance of people, so I am extremely excited to take on this amazing role and to partner with the incredible team at Sony/ATV. I’m thrilled to support the continued success and growth of the business and its employees on a global scale.”



With an HR career spanning over fifteen years, she was most recently Head of HR at Intu Properties plc.