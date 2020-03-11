Sony/ATV Music Publishing makes double promotion in European A&R team

Sony/ATV Music Publishing has made two promotions in its European A&R team.

Michèle Hamelink is now senior A&R, Europe, while Sarah Gabrielli has been made its UK and Europe A&R manager.

“Michèle and Sarah have grown into their roles at Sony/ATV over the last few years and their promotions are thoroughly deserved," said president & co-managing director of Sony/ATV’s UK division and SVP international, David Ventura.

"Both are incredibly important to the future of our company, and we have been fortunate to work closely with them in our unique European A&R set up. They embrace our songwriters, their drive is inspiring, and most importantly they live for music. International collaboration is at the centre of what we do, and I look forward to watching them step up in their new responsibilities.”

Johnny Tennander, managing director, Scandinavia & SVP, A&R Europe, added his praise, insisting the double promotion would inspire change in their business practices.

“I feel very excited about what we’re doing in international A&R at Sony/ATV, and this new set-up for the European A&R team goes hand-in-hand with that," he explained.

"The promotions of Sarah and Michèle are key for the way forward and what we want to do with the European A&R team – they are both very passionate about music and A&R, and they are super driven. I feel very positive that they will lift our European and International A&R game to new heights.”

