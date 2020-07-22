Sony/ATV Nashville renews co-publishing deal with Jaren Johnston

Sony/ATV Music Publishing Nashville has renewed its worldwide co-publishing agreement with Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer Jaren Johnston.



Nashville-raised Johnston (pictured) has penned songs including Keith Urban’s No.1 singles You Gonna Fly and Raise ‘Em Up, Tim McGraw’s Meanwhile Back At Mama’s and Southern Girl and Frankie Ballard’s Sunshine & Whiskey.

Sony/ATV Nashville CEO Rusty Gaston said: “If you look up the word ‘cool’ in the dictionary, you find a picture of Jaren Johnston. He may look like an American Rockstar, but his songs bleed with the heart of a Nashville craftsman poet. Our entire team is thrilled to continue championing his songs and future success.”

Over the last year, Johnston has been working on new songwriting projects with country music talent including Keith Urban, Florida Georgia Line, Tim McGraw, Lee Brice and Jake Owen. He has also recently produced for Steven Tyler, Dierks Bentley, Hannah Dasher, Kelleigh Bannen and Muscadine Bloodline, among others.



Johnston, who is also the primary writer and lead singer for The Cadillac Three, said: “I’ve been a writer at Sony/ATV for the past 13 years. During that time, I’ve been lucky enough to work with some of the most talented songwriters and pluggers in Nashville. After meeting with Rusty and witnessing the fresh passion, drive and leadership he brings to the table, I knew Sony/ATV would remain my songwriting home.”