Sony/ATV Nashville signs Kelly Clarkson, Barbra Streisand collaborator Bernie Herms to worldwide deal

Sony/ATV Music Publishing Nashville has announced it has signed Grammy award-winning composer, producer, and songwriter Bernie Herms to a worldwide publishing deal.

Throughout his career, Herms – who is originally from Canada but now resides in Nashville – has worked as both a songwriter and producer for artists such as Barbra Streisand, Josh Groban, David Foster, Idina Menzel, Kelly Clarkson, Andrea Bocelli, Selena Gomez, Casting Crowns, Brad Paisley, Steven Curtis Chapman, Amy Grant, Jeremy Camp, Matt Redman and more.

Speaking about the signing, Sony/ATV Nashville CEO Rusty Gaston said: “Bernie is one of smartest, most genuine and open-hearted songwriters I have ever met. Simply put, his music makes the world a better place. We are thrilled to welcome Bernie to the Sony/ATV family and I’m confident we will earn great success together as a team.”

Throughout Herms’ production and songwriting career, he has crafted thirty No. 1 hits in the US and a string of No. 1s internationally, including East To West by Casting Crowns. Additionally, he won a Grammy award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for Thy Will, the 14-week No. 1 single by Hillary Scott.

Speaking about his new deal, Herms said: "I feel incredibly fortunate to have worked with so many iconic artists and songwriters throughout my career. Joining the Sony/ATV family becomes a pinnacle highlight for me, and I’m excited to have the opportunity to work with Rusty and the rest of his world-class creative team."



Recently, Herms has worked on a number of projects including Josh Groban’s new album Bridges as well as producing Barbra Streisand’s Grammy-nominated album Partners, which debuted at No. 1, and Danny Gokey’s No. 1 album Rise.

