Sony/ATV Nashville signs rising country star Filmore to global publishing deal

Sony/ATV Music Publishing Nashville has announced it has signed rising country singer, songwriter, and artist Filmore to a worldwide publishing deal.

Filmore – who has toured with Lauren Alaina, Sam Hunt, Russell Dickerson, Carrie Underwood, and Dan + Shay – has attained more than 146 million streams to date.

An official press release stated that Filmore is set to release his debut album State I’m In on September 25.

Speaking about the deal, Dane Schmidt, director of creative at Sony/ATV Nashville, said: “Filmore is the definition of a true hustler – his drive, passion and love for music continues to inspire me daily. We’re thrilled to welcome Filmore and his team to Sony/ATV, and we look forward to achieving great success together.”



Filmore added: “I’m beyond excited to be a part of the Sony/ATV family. Telling my story through songwriting has helped build my career, and for Sony/ATV to put their support and belief in me is such an incredible honor. I can’t wait to see what we all do together!”

Earlier in the month, Sony/ATV Music Publishing Nashville announced it had signed country music songwriter/producer Jay Brunswick to a worldwide publishing deal.

Back row (left to right): Josh Van Valkenburg (SATV), Katie Kerkhover, Chris Perkins (Victory Entertainment), Josh Tomlinson (BMI), Anna Weisband (SATV), Mya Hansen (SATV), Tom Luteran (SATV) Front row (left to right): Rusty Gaston (SATV), Filmore, Dane Schmidt (SATV).