Sony/ATV Nashville signs rising US star Gabby Barrett to worldwide deal

Sony/ATV Music Publishing Nashville has platinum-certified signed singer/songwriter Gabby Barrett to a global publishing administration deal.

The Pennsylvania native’s current single I Hope has been the No.1 streamed country single in the US for three consecutive weeks and risen to No.16 on the all-genre Hot 100 chart.

Speaking about the signing, Sony/ATV Nashville CEO Rusty Gaston said: “When Gabby sings you can hear her true heart in every single note, and she brings that same passion into the writing room. We are thrilled to welcome her to the Sony/ATV family and support her as she enters this exciting new phase in her career.”

Barrett added: "Becoming a Sony/ATV songwriter is a highlight moment for me. I’m really excited to be able to continue to grow as a writer. This is definitely a special team, and I’m grateful for their belief in me and my music."

Barrett, an American Idol Top 3 finalist, earned over 260 million streams to-date. She has opened for Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Toby Keith, Chris Lane, Dustin Lynch, Jake Owen, Bebe Rexha, Cole Swindell, Sugarland, and Carrie Underwood. Her debut album, Goldmine, will be available on June 19

Photo: (Front L-R): Rusty Gaston, Gabby Barrett, Dane Schmidt. (Back, L-R): Tom Luteran, Mya Hansen, Josh Van Valkenburg, Anna Weisband, Katie Kerkhover, Brooke Yancey (Red Light Management), Tom Lord (manager, Red Light Management).