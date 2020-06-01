Sony/ATV partners with Content Connect Africa to provide publishing services to songwriters

Sony/ATV Music Publishing South Africa and Content Connect Africa (CCA) have announced a new strategic partnership. The deal will provide Sony/ATV’s music publishing services to CCA’s roster of artists and composers from across the continent.

Speaking about the partnership, Antos Stella, CEO of CCA, said: “Our partnership with Sony/ATV will create revenue opportunities for a vast majority of composers and authors in Africa who have not claimed royalties for all aspects of their written compositions. The opportunity will also provide these composers a global presence when it comes to synchronization, collaborations and placement of songs with other artists in the Sony/ATV roster and beyond,”

The partnership will expand further publishing opportunities for the aforementioned creatives, and will also launch joint digital education workshops across the continent.

An official press release stated the workshops will seek to “educate and empower composers and authors with the knowledge of protecting their copyrights, as well as highlighting and providing additional revenue opportunities for them to further develop their careers.”

Guy Henderson, president international of Sony/ATV Music Publishing, said: “As Sony/ATV Music Publishing continues to expand across the African continent I can think of no better partner than Antos Stella and her team at CCA. CCA has a wealth of experience in the master licensing business across the continent and with Sony/ATV’s global publishing reach, together we will provide a service that will ensure that artists and songwriters are properly rewarded and are given career opportunities across Africa and around the globe.”

Rowlin Naicker, managing director of Sony/ATV Music Publishing South Africa, added: “We share a common vision with CCA that ultimately benefits the African creator and we are excited to work with Antos Stella and her passionate team across the continent. This partnership is a natural one for us and it couldn’t happen at a more ideal time as we celebrate Africa Month.”

