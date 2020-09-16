Sony/ATV partners with India's Divo Music

India's Divo Music has partnered with Sony/ATV Music Publishing to administer its publishing rights for overseas markets.

Sony/ATV, which is nominated in multiple categories at the 2020 Music Week Awards, recently expanded into India's music publishing market, while Divo is one of the country's leading digital media and music companies in music distribution and publishing,



Under their new partnership, Sony/ATV will provide publishing and administration services to Divo Music’s community of songwriters, composers and lyricists, delivering new opportunities on a global scale.

We are very excited at expanding our Indian repertoire by adding Divo's new and exciting talent to our global roster Guy Henderson, Sony/ATV

Guy Henderson, Sony/ATV president, international, said: “Sony/ATV India takes great pleasure in welcoming Shahir and his great stable of artists and songwriters to the Sony/ATV global family. We are very excited at expanding our Indian repertoire by adding Divo’s new and exciting talent to our global roster and we look forward to being part of their international success both now and the in the years to come.”



Dinraj Shetty, director, Sony/ATV India, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Divo Music to the Sony/ATV Music Publishing family. We look forward to giving Divo Music and its artists transparent and efficient monetisation opportunities for their works across multiple platforms, and I’m confident we will achieve great success together in this partnership.”



Shahir Muneer, director and founder, Divo Music, said: “We are glad to partner with Sony/ATV to help us with our music monetisation on the publishing side of the business. Using their strong tech capabilities and our operational and content strengths we will be able to effectively generate a more streamlined approach to collecting our royalties from outside India. And the major benefactor won’t be just our organisation but all the music directors and lyricists who are part of those musical works, as they will effectively get royalties faster and more comprehensively which otherwise may have been not reaching them.

"The digital music industry is booming and publishing royalties from digital is a very key factor and there is great scope to innovate and bring in new offerings. We look forward to our association with Sony/ATV in helping our music business journey.”