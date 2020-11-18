Sony/ATV promotes Amy Cranford to SVP, administration

Sony/ATV Music Publishing has announced that Amy Cranford has been promoted to SVP, administration.

Nashville-based Cranford (pictured) is responsible for overseeing Sony/ATV’s administration initiatives, including the client portal SCORE and its app.

She will continue leading the company’s audit team as well as serving as the business liaison for the global publishing system TEMPO and work to create and implement strategies to further advance its capabilities.

“I am proud to be a part of Sony/ATV, where our mission is to deliver best-in-class services to our songwriters,” said Cranford. “I look forward to working with Jon, Dale and the entire leadership team in this new role, and I’m excited to further expand our administrative efforts and build upon our success.”

Sony/ATV EVP, worldwide administration, Dale Esworthy said: “Amy’s ability to generate ideas, build consensus and implement new initiatives makes her a key leader and trusted colleague. We are grateful for her selfless dedication and many contributions.”

Since joining Sony/ATV in 1994, Cranford has spearheaded numerous efforts which have strengthened the company’s administration services, including the Cash Out feature, which enables songwriters to request some or all their current royalty balance to be paid immediately.

Under her watch, Sony/ATV also introduced real-time processing for all its foreign earnings which, as a result, will be reported and paid in the same period in which they are collected.