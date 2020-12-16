Sony/ATV promotes Antony Bebawi to president, global digital

Sony/ATV Music Publishing has promoted Antony Bebawi to president, global digital.

Bebawi is based in the company’s London office and reports directly to Sony/ATV chairman and CEO Jon Platt.



In his newly expanded role, Antony Bebawi is responsible for overseeing Sony/ATV’s worldwide digital licensing strategies and managing the digital team. He also builds commercial relationships with digital service partners across the globe.



Throughout his career at Sony/ATV, Bebawi has overseen digital initiatives and led the negotiation of key deals with the major digital services. Working closely with the publisher’s global administration team and collection society partners, he also has been focused on industry data challenges and the streamlining of digital royalty processing to improve accuracy and transparency as streaming continues to evolve.



Jon Platt said: “As a leader in the digital music space, Antony has been pivotal in strengthening the presence of our songwriters and their music on a global scale. I’m proud to promote Antony to this key role, and I’m confident he will continue driving our business forward in the years ahead.”



Antony Bebawi said: “I am delighted that Jon has asked me to help guide Sony/ATV’s global digital strategy and continue building our relationships with digital services worldwide. I am extremely fortunate to be working with a fantastic team that has a unique combination of national, regional and global expertise and relationships that are all critical for our continued success. I look forward to driving future growth with our digital service partners and, most important of all, ensuring that our songwriters, catalogues and composers share fully in the value that is created by their incredible songs.”



Bebawi started his career in publishing when he joined EMI Music Publishing in September 2005 as UK head of business affairs. He was previously a partner at media and entertainment law firm Harbottle and Lewis.

Among his achievements, Bebawi was responsible for implementing a restructuring of EMI’s digital rights to launch the first publisher-led, pan-European digital licensing initiative outside of the traditional collection society network. The model remains the industry solution for licensing digital music services in Europe.

He was later promoted to European general counsel and, when EMI Music Publishing was acquired in 2007 by Sony/ATV, he joined as EVP, digital and society relations, international and UK.