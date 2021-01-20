Sony/ATV promotes Audrey J Ashby to senior VP, business affairs and catalogue

Audrey J Ashby has been promoted to senior vice president, business affairs and catalogue at Sony/ATV Music Publishing.

She current manage relationships with some of Sony/ATV’s top legacy songwriters and catalogues, including Valerie Simpson, Holland-Dozier-Holland, Marvin Gaye and Ron Miller. Her new responsibilities will include fostering and maintaining relationships, extending existing agreements and negotiating new contracts.

“I am so happy to congratulate Audrey on this well-deserved promotion," said Sony/ATV executive vice president, business affairs and general counsel, Peter Brodsky.

"With her decades of experience and deep relationships with some of our most important legacy songwriters and catalogues, Audrey is truly an irreplaceable member of our team. All of us at Sony/ATV are privileged to call her a colleague and look forward to many more years of success.”

Ashby said: "The music business is an amazing field, and every day brings new opportunities. I want to thank Sony for this opportunity, and I look forward to earning continued success with Jon, Peter, and our incredible songwriters.”

Sony/ATV has also been building up its catalogues with a raft of UK signings in recent years.