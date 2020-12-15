Sony/ATV promotes Sharon Boyse

Sony/ATV Music Publishing has promoted Sharon Boyse to SVP, international operations and society relations.

Boyse (pictured) is based in the company’s London office and will be responsible for affiliating administration operation teams throughout the firm in her new role. She is also charged with collaborating with regional leaders, negotiating global deals, maintaining relationships with industry affiliates and societies, and advising the company's various digital teams.



Sony/ATV president, international, Guy Henderson said: “Sharon has been at the forefront of our administration effort for many years and is one of the prime reasons that Sony/ATV leads the way in this crucial area of our business. I am very pleased to announce Sharon’s well-deserved promotion and I look forward to her ongoing contributions to our businesses across the world.”

Boyse said: “I am very excited to be working in this new role at Sony/ATV, and I look forward to working with our frontline international business leaders to deliver the highest level of operational services and benefit our songwriters globally.”



Boyse, who began her music career at CBS Music Publishing in 1990 when the company formed its European administration hub in London, is well known for her close work with many copyright societies and was recently elected board director for the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO).