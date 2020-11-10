Sony/ATV promotes Veronica Vaccarezza to SVP, business development, US Latin

Sony/ATV Music Publishing has announced the promotion of Veronica Vaccarezza to senior vice president, business development, Latin America & US Latin.

Vaccarezza is based in Sony/ATV’s Miami office and reports directly to Sony/ATV president and CEO, Latin America & US Latin, Jorge Mejia.

An official press release stated that, in her new role, Vaccarezza will be “responsible for driving growth through digital and strategic initiatives. She also will be working to foster and maintain relationships with regional stakeholders and societies and provide guidance and support in negotiations with key songwriters and clients.”



Speaking about the appointment, Jorge Mejia, Sony/ATV president and CEO, Latin America & U.S. Latin stated: “It has been my great pleasure and privilege to know Veronica for upwards of twenty years and to work directly with her for the past eight. Her integrity, cool head under pressure, relentless drive to succeed, and sharp and clear vision of the business have contributed enormously to Sony/ATV and, specifically, to our Latin team. We are lucky to have Veronica in our family, I can’t wait to see what the future will bring for her – if the past is any indication, it will only be great things.”

Vaccarezza began her music industry career in 1994 at EMI Music Publishing Argentina and later relocated to Miami in 1999 when EMI opened its Latin American regional office. After Sony’s acquisition of EMI, she joined Sony/ATV Latin America as VP of business development.

Veronica Vaccarezza added: “I came into the publishing industry twenty-five years ago and I am thrilled to have seen this business transition into the digital era and to have played a part in its development in Latin America. I am privileged to work with Jorge Mejia and the Sony/ATV family, where I have the opportunity to learn every day from my colleagues and work on behalf of our incredibly talented songwriters.”



