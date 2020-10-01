Sony/ATV renews worldwide deal with songwriter Plested

Sony/ATV Music Publishing has announced it is worldwide publishing deal with Phil Plested (a.k.a Plested) has been renewed.

Plested is a UK based songwriter whose written hits such as Before You Go by Lewis Capaldi, Touch by Little Mix and co-written for Zayn Malik, Bastille, James Arthur and Naughty Boy among others.

Plested said:“Sony/ATV has watched me grow as a songwriter ever since I left school and stepped foot in the industry, from sitting in a carpark with my guitar, to getting my first songs on radio. I’m so happy to be continuing the relationship and am excited for the next chapter with the new team and culture.”

Sony/ATV chairman and CEO Jon Platt said: “Plested is a brilliant songwriter – his music has captured fans across the globe, and this is just the beginning for him. We’re proud to continue this creative partnership and deliver the best opportunities for him and his music.”

Plested is also a solo artist signed to Atlantic Records, and this year has seen him release new music including his single Beautiful & Brutal.