Sony/ATV sign Latin hitmaker and Luis Fonsi collaborator Claudia Brant

Claudia Brant has signed a global publishing deal with Sony/ATV.

The singer-songwriter and producer has written songs for the likes of Luis Fonsi as she's built up a catalogue in across Latin, regional Mexican and pop.

"I am beyond thrilled to be reunited with my friend and colleague Claudia Brant," declared Jorge Mejia, Sony/ATV's president and CEO for Latin America and US Latin.

"I have known and worked with Claudia for years, and I couldn’t admire her more for the uncommon dedication, commitment, and respect she brings to her craft. She is the consummate songwriter –not to mention mother, artist, songwriter advocate, the list goes on. Sony/ATV is lucky to be able to welcome her back home. Can’t wait for what’s next!"

Brant, who has been named SESAC Latin songwriter of the year three consecutive times, and ASCAP's Latin songwriter of the year twice, welcomed the worldwide deal.

"With over two thousand songs recorded, multiple awards, and 30 years of my life dedicated to songwriting, it's clear to me now that Sony/ATV is where I belong," she said.

"It is my honour to be a part of this publishing powerhouse where songwriters are not only heard and understood but respected and taken care of. I am looking forward to getting back to work with my friend Jorge Mejia, whose hard work and dedication has greatly impacted my career. Moreover, I am thrilled to find new opportunities for my music under the guidance of the amazing Jon Platt and his team, both in the United States as well as internationally. I'm so glad to finally be back home."

Early this year, Sony/ATV UK hunveiled its new executive team following a series of appointments and promotions.