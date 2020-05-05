Sony/ATV signs Benee to global deal

Sony/ATV Music Publishing has signed hit indie-pop singer-songwriter Benee to a worldwide publishing deal.

Stella Bennett, aka Benee, hails from New Zealand and recently made an impact with her hit single Supalonely. The track has over 131 million streams and Benee has gone viral on TikTok.

Sony/ATV chairman & CEO Jon Platt said: “Benee is a gifted young songwriter and artist, who has proven how powerful music can be as a unifier and healer. We are happy to welcome her to the Sony/ATV family as she continues to elevate her career and influence.”

Samantha Reas, director of A&R at Sony/ATV, said: “Benee is an absolute force to be reckoned with. I couldn’t be more excited to work with such a special songwriter, artist, and human – it’s only the beginning.”

Benee said: “This past year has been insane journey for me, and I’m so happy to have added Sam, Jon and the worldwide team at Sony/ATV to my crew. I’m excited to be working with all of them, they totally understand me as an artist – I think we’re going to do awesome things together!”

Recently, Benee signed with Republic Records and released her debut EP Fire on Marzz.