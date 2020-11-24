Sony/ATV signs Kolidescopes to global deal

Sony/ATV Music Publishing UK has signed Kolidescopes to an exclusive worldwide publishing deal.

The signing was exclusively revealed in the latest issue of Music Week, along with an interview with newly-appointed head of A&R Sarah Lockhart.

Kolidescopes’ Dan Dare and John Courtidis are a songwriting and producing team known for co-writing the hit single Head & Heart by Joel Corry and MNEK. It peaked at No.1 and has passed a million sales.

Head & Heart has also made a global impact, including entering the US Hot 100 earlier this month. The single has also reached high chart positions in Australia, Holland, Germany, Ireland, Belgium and Croatia.



“Johnny and Dan are some of the most multi-talented songwriters I have met,” said Sony/ATV UK president and co-MD David Ventura. “I remember our first meeting when they played us some incredible songs, and it was evident that they have the absolute ‘full set’ as writers, topliners, producers and singers.

“Collaborations and opportunities for them are limitless and they have incredible music coming as both artists and songwriters. We couldn’t be happier and there is a true feeling of euphoria to welcome them at Sony/ATV!”

Sony/ATV UK head of A&R Sarah Lockhart said: “Dan and Johnny have an endless supply of creative energy and their hard work and versatility has deservedly paid off with Head & Heart. This is just the beginning and I am excited we are a part of their next chapter and beyond.”

“Kolidescopes are among the most talented songwriter and producer duos working in the UK today,” said Sony/ATV UK A&R manager Daniel Seal. “They are so versatile in their abilities and I'm looking forward to helping build upon the success of Head & Heart. It is a pleasure to welcome them to Sony/ATV.”

We are beyond excited to begin this new chapter with David, Daniel, Sarah and the entire team at Sony/ATV Kolidescopes



Jono Ball, manager, Program Management said, “I am delighted to be working with Sony/ATV on Kolidescopes and for the huge opportunity that it brings. David’s experience and passion for dance music is unrivalled, and together with his incredibly talented team in the UK and internationally, the belief in the talent of Kolidescopes ensures exciting times ahead,” he said.



Kolidescopes said: “We are beyond excited to begin this new chapter with David, Daniel, Sarah and the entire team at Sony/ATV. They are the kind of music publisher every songwriter would be proud to have in their corner and we can’t wait to see what we accomplish together.”

Kolidescopes signed to APG in Los Angeles for an artist recording project earlier this year. They are currently working on their own upcoming project and recently released their single entitled Torn.

The duo have also been collaborating on music with artist, songwriters, producers and artists including Sigala, Raye and MNEK.

