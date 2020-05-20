Sony/ATV signs TikTok sensation Tiagz to global deal

Sony/ATV Music Publishing has signed songwriter, rapper and producer Tiagz to a worldwide co-publishing deal.

Tiagz, aka Tiago Garcia-Arenas, is best known for his viral success on TikTok with singles including My Heart Went Oops and They Call Me Tiago.

“Tiagz has an undeniable global sound that takes his music to the next level – we’re excited to welcome him to Sony/ATV and support his rising career,” said Sony/ATV manager, A&R, Brittany Perry.

Tiagz said: “I’m hyped to join the Sony/ATV team – thank you Jon Platt and Brittany Perry. I remember walking into Sony/ATV for the first time, and I felt like I was at my friend’s house – super awesome.”

Recently, Tiagz has been working on his debut EP, They Call Me Tiago, which was released on May 15.

Tiagz has 1.8 million TikTok followers, 3.9m listeners on Spotify and a deal with Epic Records.