Sony/ATV signs WondaGurl to co-publishing deal with Cactus Jack

Sony/ATV Music Publishing, in partnership with Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Publishing, have signed Grammy-nominated producer WondaGurl to a worldwide co-publishing deal.

Hailing from Toronto, Canada, WondaGurl (pictured) has produced songs including Antidote, No Bystanders and Can’t Say by Travis Scott, Aim For The Moon by Pop Smoke ft. Quavo, No Idea by Don Toliver, Gang Gang by Jackboys, Bitch Better Have My Money by Rihanna, and Company by Drake ft. Travis Scott. She also worked on Jay-Z’s 2013 album, Magna Carta Holy Grail.

Sony/ATV senior director, creative Jennifer Drake said: “WondaGurl has been an incredible producer for years while shattering glass ceilings for women in music and entertainment. I am incredibly excited to sign WondaGurl as I have been passionate about her talent for years – Sony/ATV and Cactus Jack have just been enriched tremendously."

Tyler Henry, founder of Henry Bros Entertainment & manager, said, "WondaGurl is one of the most talented young producers and executives in music today. Her catalog and work ethic speak for themselves. We are excited for this next phase in her career and thrilled to be working with Sony/ATV and Cactus Jack as they support her on this new endeavor."

"The Cactus Jack team looks forward to powering the next phase of WondaGurl's incredible career through this publishing venture. She is truly one of the most dynamic young talents in music today," said David Stromberg, general manager, Cactus Jack Publishing.

WondaGurl said: “I’m excited to work with everybody at Sony/ATV and Cactus Jack, both as a producer and executive.”

In addition to her production work, WondaGurl has entered into a publishing joint-venture with Sony/ATV and her company Wonderchild, which focuses on developing the next generation of producers. She has already signed two longtime collaborators to her publishing imprint this spring.