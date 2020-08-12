Sony/ATV signs worldwide deal with Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams & Timbaland collaborator Jozzy

Sony/ATV Music Publishing has announced it has signed a worldwide publishing administration agreement with Grammy award-winning songwriter and recording artist Jozzy.



Jozzy – real name Jocelyn Donald – has previously collaborated with Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams, Timbaland, Missy Elliot, Usher, Summer Walker, Lil Wayne, Coldplay, Ella Mai, 21 Savage, and also wrote Billy Ray Cyrus’s verse on Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road Remix.

Speaking about the deal, Sony/ATV chairman and CEO Jon Platt said: “Jozzy is an incredibly accomplished songwriter with once in a generation talent. We are pleased to welcome her to Sony/ATV, and I am confident we will earn major success as a creative team.”

Jozzy is now focusing on her career as an artist and recently signed with Columbia records. Her debut track Sucka Free features Lil Wayne.



Jozzy is currently at work on a forthcoming EP called Soul Therapy: Apartment 215, and released singles including Let You Down Let You Go and I’m Gone featuring Tommy Genesis.

An official press release stated: “Jozzy has also embraced activism; as an LGBTQ+, woman of color, she has repeatedly spoken out about the issues she faces and her hope for more diverse voices to be recognized in all areas of the music industry.”

Jozzy added: “I’m thrilled to be working with Jon Platt and Sony/ATV. There’s no doubt we’ll do great things together. The best is yet to come!”



Photo: Ryan Schaefer