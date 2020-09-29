Your site will load in 16 seconds
Sony/ATV signs worldwide publishing deal for country songwriter Marv Green

September 29th 2020 at 10:03AM
Marv Green has signed a publishing agreement with Sony/ATV Music Publishing Nashville.

The country songwriter, with credits including Wasted by Carrie Underwood, Who I Am With You with Chris Young and I Called Mama by Tim McGraw, has agreed a worldwide deal

Championing the songs of Marv Green is a true honour— he has crafted timeless hits that capture the heart and soul of country music,” said Sony/ATV Nashville CEO Rusty Gaston.  

“The way he weaves his West Coast cool into every one of his songs makes each single a notch above the rest. We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Marv to our Sony/ATV Nashville family.”

Green began his music career in 1993 and has further co-writing credits with Faith Hill, Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson. 

He said: “I’m beyond excited to start a new catalogue of songs with Sony/ATV and their inspiring creative team.”

Earlier this month Sony/ATV Nashville also agreed a worldwide deal with Jay Brunswick.



