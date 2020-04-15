Sony/ATV teams with BeatStars to support songwriters, producers and artists

Sony/ATV and BeatStars have announced a new partnership.

The deal will see Sony/ATV provide publishing and administration services to the worldwide community of BeatStars songwriters, producers and artists.

BeatStars is an online music production marketplace that enables creatives to discover and sell music, beats, sound kits, services and collaborate with its community of over two million songwriters and musicians. The platform facilitated the creation of hit singles including Old Town Road by Lil Nas X, as well as launching the careers of producers including DaBaby’s producer Jetsonmade, Dystinkt Beats, CashMoneyAp, Menoh Beats, and Popsmoke’s producer 808melobeats.

Sony/ATV will work on behalf of BeatStars’ clients to pitch original songs and beats for sync opportunities and recorded music. Sony/ATV will also provide global publishing and administration services and offer its expedited foreign royalty payments feature, which gives songwriters and producers easier and faster access to their earnings.

Sony/ATV chairman & CEO Jon Platt said: “We are huge fans of BeatStars and are pleased to partner with Abe and his incredible team to help propel the careers of its beatmakers. BeatStars has successfully created a new lane, fostering the collective talent of emerging songwriters and producers online, and we look forward to furthering this effort with Sony/ATV’s best-in-class service.”

BeatStars CEO Abe Batshon said: “BeatStars couldn't be more excited to partner with Jon and his amazing team at Sony/ATV. We believe Sony/ATV is the most forward-thinking publisher in the world – it has embraced our community with open arms and shares the same vision of serving and empowering global creators. At BeatStars, we have been the driving force in artist and producer collaboration online for over 11 years and we can't wait to work with Sony/ATV to help showcase the hardest working talent on our platform from all over the world.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Gregory Prata, Erin Foster, Abe Batshon, Jon Platt, Will Skalmoski, Dev Tejwani