Sony/ATV UK announces new sync promotions, Sarah Pickering and Chris Jones upped to VP roles

Sony/ATV UK has today (April 27) announced it has promoted Sarah Pickering (aka Pixie) to vice president, creative and Chris Jones to vice president, licensing and named them co-heads of its synchronisation team.

Jones and Pickering will report directly to Sony/ATV UK co-managing directors David Ventura and Tim Major.

According to an official press release, as VP, creative, Pickering will be responsible for “implementing creative strategies for Sony/ATV UK’s synch division across all media” and will “maintain and develop relationships with clients and songwriters, and work with them to create new synch opportunities.”

The same release confirmed that, as VP, licensing, Jones will “lead Sony/ATV UK’s licensing strategy and set the agenda for pricing and negotiation for its synch business.”

In a joint statement, Sony/ATV UK co-managing directors David Ventura and Tim Major said: “It’s important that we remain close to our songwriters in every area of business and that we establish and protect value in their art. With Pixie and Chris at the helm, we are even more confident that Sony/ATV can offer the most innovative, creative and competitive opportunities for our songwriters and clients, and that we are fully equipped to continue our great success in this ever-changing marketplace. We are delighted for them both, and can’t wait to see what they, and the incredibly talented synch team they now lead, can achieve together.”

Sony/ATV President, global chief marketing officer Brian Monaco added: "I have had the privilege of working with Pixie since 2012 and Chris since 2007 – their combined experience and successful track records in creative and licensing are unparalleled. As synch continues to be an extremely important and flourishing aspect of Sony/ATV’s business, I couldn't be happier to have Pixie and Chris leading the charge in the UK.”

Pickering and Jones will be supported by Nick Oakes, who will be taking on the newly created role of director, UK sync.

Pickering stated: “It is an absolute honour to co-head such a talented and dynamic UK synch team with Chris, and I can't wait to build upon the success that they have already achieved. We want to ensure that the Sony/ATV catalogue flourishes, and I look forward to working with our brilliant songwriters to create exciting, innovative synch opportunities.”



Chris concluded: “I am thrilled to have this opportunity to co-head the UK synch team alongside Pixie, and I’m proud to lead the UK’s licensing strategy for the incredible Sony/ATV catalogue. Together, with our exceptional team, we will work to create new opportunities and deliver the best service for our songwriters.”

Last month Sony/ATV UK unveiled its new executive team following a series of appointments and promotions, with Peter Smith elevated to SVP, financial investment & analysis, and Will Downs to SVP, finance. Ventura and Major also promoted Alison Hook to a new VP position overseeing all sampling and copyright infringement matters for the company. All three report to Ventura and Major.