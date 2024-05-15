Sony Music Publishing acquires song catalogue of Tame Impala's Kevin Parker

Sony Music Publishing (SMP) has acquired the catalogue of singer, songwriter/producer and multi-instrumentalist Kevin Parker.

The deal expands the company’s longstanding partnership with Parker, which first began in 2009, with SMP representing his entire catalogue of songs as well as future works.

As the frontman behind the Australian psych-rock band Tame Impala, Parker wrote, produced, mixed, sung and performed across every song on Tame Impala’s albums Innerspeaker, Lonerism, Currents and their latest album The Slow Rush.

Beyond Tame Impala, Parker has a songwriting catalogue that extends across a diverse range of artists including Rihanna, Travis Scott, Dua Lipa, Mick Jagger, Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Gorillaz, Mark Ronson, The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, Kid Cudi, Flaming Lips, A$AP Rocky, Lil Yachty, Don Toliver, Daft Punk and Miguel, as well as The Wiggles.

His recent contributions are featured across several tracks on Dua Lipa’s latest album Radical Optimism, which debuted at No.1 in the UK and No.2 in the US.

Parker’s credits include Illusion, which is currently No.1 on the US Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, and Houdini, which spent 16 weeks at No.1 on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart and reached No.2 in the UK.

Kevin Parker is one of the most versatile songwriters of our time Jon Platt

Kevin Parker said: "The idea of passing on ownership of my songs is one that I don't think about very lightly, at all. They are the fruit of my blood, sweat and creativity over all the years I’ve been a recording artist and songwriter so far. I have a lot of love and trust for the Sony publishing family and have only had great experiences with Damian Trotter and the rest of the gang worldwide. I don’t think my songs could be in any safer hands than Sony’s, and I’m excited for the future and happy I can keep working with them on whatever the future brings…"

Jon Platt, chairman & CEO, Sony Music Publishing, said: “I have always admired Kevin Parker and I believe he is one of the most versatile songwriters of our time. Kevin has built a catalogue of songs with incredible range and enduring power, and he has always stayed true to his vision. It is a privilege to represent his music, and we are committed to broadening his legacy of success.”

Damian Trotter, managing director, Australia, Sony Music Publishing, said: “Kevin is a singular talent whose creativity and dedication to his art has enthralled fans and artists since he arrived on the music scene. Having worked with Kevin since before the release of the first Tame Impala album, it has been thrilling to witness his rise to success worldwide, which is so well deserved. We are proud and humbled to be taking custodianship of this iconic catalogue of songs and to be continuing our relationship with Kevin in this exciting phase of his music making career.”

Across his career, Parker has achieved numerous Grammy nominations and received honours including an APRA Songwriter of the Year award, two APRA Song of the Year awards, over a dozen ARIA awards, a BRIT award for Best International Group, and many more.

PHOTO: (L-R) Damian Trotter, Kevin Parker