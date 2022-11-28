Sony Music Publishing appoints Michèle Hamelink as MD of Benelux

Sony Music Publishing has appointed Michèle Hamelink as managing director of Benelux.

As MD, Hamelink is responsible for overseeing and implementing creative strategy across Benelux; building and strengthening key relationships with clients, local societies and industry partners; and expanding songwriter support and service offerings.

Based in the company’s Benelux office and reporting to president, international Guy Henderson, Hamelink will have the dual role of senior A&R, Europe, and will continue developing SMP’s international roster and global opportunities.

Michèle Hamelink said: “I’m thrilled and honoured to take on this new role and I would like to thank Jon Platt and Guy Henderson for giving me this opportunity. I’m excited to take on this challenge with our great team and build upon the strengths and songwriter-first values that we have as a global company. It’s a privilege to work with our incredible songwriters and I look forward to advancing their creative development and success both locally and internationally.”

Guy Henderson said: “Michèle is a special talent and brings her unique creative skills to the role of managing director. Her promotion and rapid rise in our company is a testament to her hard work and ambition to lead from the front, taking our writers and staff with her.”

With 10 years of experience at the company, Hamelink most recently held the position of senior A&R, Europe. She began her career at SMP (then Sony/ATV) in 2012 and later joined the European A&R team in 2015, where she held the position of creative manager and European A&R scout.

Throughout her time at the company, Hamelink has signed and worked closely with prominent songwriters and producers including Jonas “Jonasu” Kröper, 070 Shake, Sam Feldt, S10, Son Mieux, Rondé, Gabry Ponte, Feng Suave and more.