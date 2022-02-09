Sony Music Publishing appoints Roberto Razzini as managing director, Italy

As of March 1, Robert Razzini will lead Sony Music Publishing Italy's operations.



Based in Milan, he will also work to expand the company's global strategy, and strengthen its roster of songwriters and composers. He will work closely with Sony Music Publishing Italy’s general manager Roberto Curti and will report to president, International Guy Henderson.



Sony Music Publishing Italy is home to songwriters and composers including Måneskin, Francesca Michielin & Fedez, Gaia, Coma_Cose, Marco Mengoni, Gazzelle, Mara Sattei, Lo Stato Sociale, and Federico Nardelli.

Previously, Razzini was CEO of Warner Chappell Music Italy, where he had worked for over 30 years.

Razzini said: “I would like to thank Jon Platt and Guy Henderson for entrusting me with the role of managing director in Italy. I am honored by the opportunity – this prestigious corporation represents excellence in the global music business and it is inspiring to be a part of Sony Music Publishing. I look forward to working alongside the SMP teams in Milan, Rome, and around the world.”



Sony Music Publishing president, International Guy Henderson added: “It is such a pleasure to welcome Roberto to Sony Music Publishing. Roberto is a natural leader and brings his wealth of experience to our company, both in managing publishing companies and by playing a major role in the Italian music industry over many years. I am really looking forward to working with Roberto and our very talented Italian team to continue to develop our business both domestically and globally.”





