Sony Music Publishing expands into Thailand

Sony Music Publishing has launched a new flagship office in Thailand.

The strategic expansion is dedicated to the development and promotion of Thai songwriters both locally and around the world.

Additionally, Sony Music Publishing has appointed Tatchara Longprasert as general manager of the Thailand operation, effective immediately. Based in Bangkok, Longprasert will report to Carol Ng, president, Asia, Sony Music Publishing.

“Sony Music Publishing Thailand will work closely with the stakeholders in the Thai music industry, including music labels and collection societies, to advance international networks and partnerships, and develop creative opportunities for the company’s composers and songwriters,” said a statement,

Sony Music Publishing is the first international publisher to have a dedicated local team providing full publishing services in Thailand.

“Thailand has a rich tapestry of sounds and stories,” said Carol Ng, president, Asia, Sony Music Publishing. “With the fast-paced growth of Thai repertoire, more and more artists are looking for a dedicated music publishing company, with high value global networks and expertise, to look after the publishing side of their work. We look forward to welcoming many talented and creative songwriters to SMP Thailand and enabling their work to be heard globally.”

“I am thrilled that we have opened our publishing business in Thailand,” said Guy Henderson, president, international, Sony Music Publishing. “With an exciting domestic market and in a rapidly changing world where music travels across the globe in an instant, there are tremendous opportunities for all. With Tat and his new team, working alongside the SMP global network, I am confident we will advance the global achievements of our Thai writers.”

As general manager, Tatchara Longprasert will focus on expanding the company’s creative and commercial opportunities in the Thai market.

Longprasert has more than a decade of music industry and business experience. Before joining SMP, he served as A&R director at Sonray Music. Prior to Sonray, he held roles at Warner Music Thailand and BEC World PLC (Thai Television Channel 3) and began his career at SM Entertainment on the international business team.

“I am very excited to be a part of this new journey in Thailand, which will allow us to support local talent whilst expanding their global network,” said Longprasert. “We’re dedicated to advancing the integrity of music publishing, ensuring fair and transparent practices, and providing the best support to songwriters and composers in Thailand. This is a significant step, and we are proud to contribute to the ongoing growth of the Thai creative community.”

PHOTO: General manager of SMP Thailand, Tatchara Longprasert