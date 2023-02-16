Sony Music Publishing extends global partnership with David Gates

Sony Music Publishing has expanded its global publishing administration partnership with singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist David Gates and his publishing vehicle, Kipahulu Music Co.

The deal will continue Gates’ relationship with the company which began in the 1960s and covers hits including If, Everything I Own, It Don’t Matter To Me, Baby I’m-A Want You, Make It With You and many more.

David Gates is widely recognised as the founder and frontman of the band Bread. Before his time in Bread, Gates also composed chart-topping tracks for The Murmaids and The Monkees, as well as working with Elvis Presley, Bobby Darin, Merle Haggard and more.

Gates’ compositions have been recorded by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin, Marc Anthony, Rod Stewart and Boy George, whose cover of Everything I Own reached No.1 in the UK.

“We’re excited for this next chapter with Sony,” said Lorilee Gates, who acted for her father in the deal. “Dad’s signature melodies consistently make their way into homes and ears year after year, be it via big streamers, film and TV or good old-fashioned radio. Without fail, Bread continues to pop up somewhere in everyday life. It’s Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton talking about Bread on The Voice or Ricky Gervais tweeting about listening to Bread whilst penning jokes for his final Golden Globes hosting appearance. Bread is part of the cultural fabric – it’s passed on by generation, and it’s absolutely wonderful.”

Sony Music Publishing SVP, business affairs, catalogue Audrey Ashby said: “I’m really happy we are strengthening SMP’s relationship with Mr Gates, a legendary artist and musician. Mr Gates’ heartwarming songs will enrich lives for generations to come and we look forward to supporting his songwriting legacy.”