Sony Music Publishing Indonesia signs singer and actor Sal Priadi

Sony Music Publishing Indonesia (SMPI) has signed Indonesian singer, songwriter and actor Sal Priadi to an exclusive global publishing agreement.

The deal sees Sal Priadi’s entire back catalogue come under the SMPI umbrella.

Priadi has cultivated a dedicated fanbase across Indonesia and beyond. His most recent album, Markers And Such Pens Flashdisks, released in April 2024, has surpassed 176 million Spotify streams. The track Gala Bunga Matahari recently debuted on Spotify’s Viral 50 Global chart.

Following the success of the album, Priadi held a five-city tour from August to September 2024.

Sal Priadi said: “I joined Sony Music Publishing Indonesia because I trust the people behind the company have the capability and spirit to introduce my creative works on a global level. I believe SMPI will support me in exploring all the potential that exists within me.”

"We are thrilled to welcome Sal Priadi to the SMP family,” said Carol Ng, president, Asia, Sony Music Publishing. “His music transcends cultural boundaries, touching the hearts of listeners through relatable narratives and soulful melodies.”

Anti Ariandini, general manager, Sony Music Publishing Indonesia, said: “We are very glad to be Sal Priadi’s very first publishing company. His unique talent, captivating storytelling and undeniable charisma have resonated with audiences worldwide and we are committed to supporting his artistic vision and expanding his reach to new heights.”