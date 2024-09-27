Sony Music Publishing Latin renews global deal with Edgar Barrera

Sony Music Publishing Latin has renewed its global deal with multi-Latin Grammy and Grammy-winning songwriter, producer, recording engineer and musician Edgar Barrera.

The agreement extends the company’s longstanding partnership with Barrera, which began in 2014.

The news coincides with Barrera’s latest achievement as the leading nominee for the 2024 Latin Grammy awards for the second year in a row, with a total of nine nominations in categories including Songwriter Of The Year and Producer Of The Year.

“I am very grateful and excited to extend my relationship with Sony Music Publishing, to start a new chapter on a journey that started 10 years ago,” said Edgar Barrera. “Jorge [Mejia] and Jon [Platt] have always supported all of my crazy ideas and given me a safe space to continue growing as a writer and music executive.”

Edgar Barrera has penned songs for artists including Maluma, Camila Cabello, Becky G, Ariana Grande, Yandel, Marc Anthony, Shakira, Camilo, Karol G, Peso Pluma, Christian Nodal, Grupo Frontera, Selena Gomez, and Manuel Turizo, among others.

With 21 Latin Grammys, some of his biggest hits include Un x100to by Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny, La Bachata by Manuel Turizo, Hawái by Maluma, Mi Ex Tenia Razon by Karol G, Bam Bam by Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran, and more. Barrera also co-wrote four songs on Peso Pluma’s latest album Exodo.

Jorge Mejia, Sony Music Publishing president & CEO, Latin America and US Latin, said: “Edgar is one of the most hardworking, versatile, talented, and smart songwriters I’ve had the pleasure to work with, period. Most importantly, over the years I’ve learned that for Edgar it’s not about the accolades or the records or barriers that he breaks time and again – it is about the music. With that mindset, I know Edgar is possibly just getting started. We are beyond honoured to be part of his team and can’t wait to see what’s next.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Edgar Barrera and Jorge Mejia