Sony Music Publishing launches Songwriter Assistance programme

Sony Music Publishing has launched Songwriter Assistance, a new programme which will provide its global roster of songwriters and composers with access to free, confidential counselling services and wellness resources.

Starting February 1, Songwriter Assistance will offer 24/7 counselling support via global hotlines, as well as ongoing counselling services for emotional health matters such as stress, anxiety, depression, and family/relationship challenges. It follows the launch of the Artists Assistance programme by Sony Music.

In a letter to songwriters and composers announcing the programme, Jon Platt, chairman and CEO, Sony Music Publishing, said: “We are committed to providing you with services that matter. The importance of wellness cannot be overstated, and with Songwriter Assistance, we look forward to offering a whole new level of care and support.”

Amy Cranford, senior vice president, publishing administration, said: “We are passionate about taking care of Sony Music Publishing’s songwriters and composers and providing them with the best level of support. As we continue to expand our services with Songwriters Forward, we are proud to implement SMP’s Songwriter Assistance initiative.”

With Songwriter Assistance, Sony Music Publishing songwriters will also have unlimited access to customised resources for tackling daily responsibilities such as researching childcare and eldercare options, navigating life transitions, co-parenting, budgeting for major life events, and more.

Songwriter Assistance expands upon Sony Music Publishing’s Songwriter Forward Legacy Unrecouped Balance Programme, established last year to create new earnings opportunities for legacy songwriters.

It is also a continuation of the company’s efforts to break the stigma around mental health and wellness with its Soundtrack of Mental Health programme, launched alongside Silence The Shame last year.

The other major music groups also have mental health and wellbeing support programmes in the UK.

Sony Music Publishing songwriters and composers can access and learn more about Songwriter Assistance by visiting the company’s website and by emailing SMPSongwriters@CCAinc.com.

The full letter from Jon Platt is below.

Dear Songwriters and Composers,



Today, I am pleased to announce our new wellness offering, Songwriter Assistance.??

Starting February 1, as a member of Sony Music Publishing’s global roster of songwriters, you will now have access to free, confidential counseling services, as well as additional resources to support your well-being.??

Songwriter Assistance will offer 24/7 counseling support via global hotlines, as well as ongoing counseling services for emotional health matters such as stress, anxiety, depression, and family/relationship challenges. You will also have unlimited access to customized resources to help tackle daily responsibilities, from researching childcare/eldercare options to budgeting for major life events, and more.

As I mentioned in December, we are continuing to expand our support around the evolving needs of songwriters and composers, and we are not done.??We are committed to providing you with services that matter. The importance of wellness cannot be overstated, and with Songwriter Assistance, we look forward to offering you a new level of care and support.



For more information, please visit our website or email SMPSongwriters@CCAinc.com.



Be well,



Jon Platt

Chairman/CEO, Sony Music Publishing