Sony Music Publishing MENA signs Egyptian songwriter and composer Aziz El Shafei

Sony Music Publishing MENA has signed Egyptian songwriter and composer Aziz El Shafei to an exclusive global publishing agreement.

The major deal sees Aziz El Shafei’s entire back catalogue and future releases come under the SMP MENA umbrella.

Since beginning his career in 2002, Aziz has achieved numerous releases with major Arabic pop artists including Amr Diab, Mohamed Hamaki, Tamer Honsy, Sherine Abdel Wahab, Elissa, Nancy Ajram, Angham, Bahaa Sultan, Ramy Sabry, Balqees, Husein Al Jasmy, and more.

Key releases in Aziz’s catalogue include Amr Diab’s hits Enta El Hazz, Youm Talat and Shokran Men Hena, as well as Mohamed Hamaki’s Zayaha Meen, Tamer Hosny’s Khaleek Folady, Sherine Abdel Wahab’s Batmana Ansak and Agham’s Hala Khassa Gedan.

Aziz is also a successful composer for television and commercial campaigns. Additionally, he has been pivotal in pop music’s revival in the region.

Aziz El Shafei said: “I am looking forward to this new stage and the broader horizons in my artistic journey, and I’m excited that a respected company such as Sony Music Publishing will be a partner for these next important steps.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Aziz to our extensive family of creative composers,” said Dounia Chabaan, managing director, Sony Music Publishing Middle East and North Africa. “Aziz is renowned for his prominent role in developing Arabic music in Egypt and the region, and we are excited to work with him. We believe that this collaboration will contribute to enhancing cultural and artistic exchange worldwide.”