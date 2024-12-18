Sony Music Publishing Nashville partners with Electric Feel to sign Eddie Eberle

Sony Music Publishing Nashville has partnered with Electric Feel to sign Eddie Eberle of the band Eddie And The Getaway to a global publishing agreement.

Eddie Eberle is a 24-year-old artist, songwriter and producer who works across country, pop/punk, rock and more, with cuts including Lecade’s Sober Me Up, Painkillers and Backroad, as well as Jay Webb’s Down Here, which went to No.1 on the iTunes Country chart.

As an artist, Eddie And The Getaway has grown to nearly 500,000 monthly listeners, growing a social media presence of over 800,000 followers. He has been touring heavily throughout the Midwest/Southeast and Texas.

Eberle released a new song entitled Love Myself on December 13. It was co-written with SMP songwriters Lindsay Rimes and James McNair.

Eddie Eberle said: “I couldn’t be more stoked to sign with Sony Music Publishing and Electric Feel. I have no doubt that having a family like Austin Rosen, John Bradley, Rusty Gaston and Josh Van Valkenburg will help me take my writing to a whole new level. Their belief in me is something special and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us.”

Josh Van Valkenburg, Sony Music Publishing Nashville EVP, creative A&R, said: “Eddie Eberle is already a force to be reckoned with, and his career is just getting started. He’s a triple threat as an artist/songwriter/producer and he will be a positive disruptor in an industry that needs more originality and risk-takers. Sony Music Publishing is honored to be a part of his journey.”

Electric Feel Nashville head of A&R John Owen Bradley added: "From the day I met Eddie, I knew he was a star. His talent and work ethic speak for themselves. As an artist, writer, and producer, he's a true Swiss Army knife with a bright future. I couldn’t be prouder to work with Eddie and our wonderful partners at Sony.”

PHOTO: Back Row (L-R): Rusty Gaston (SMP), Greg Eisenberg (Get A Worm Entertainment), John Owen Bradley (Electric Feel) Front Row (L-R): Josh Van Valkenburg (SMP), Eddie Eberle, Austin Rosen (Electric Feel) (credit: Lee Swartz)