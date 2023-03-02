Sony Music Publishing Nashville renews partnership with songwriter and producer Lindsay Rimes

Sony Music Publishing Nashville has renewed its worldwide publishing agreement with award-winning songwriter and producer Lindsay Rimes.

Among his many chart achievements, Rimes recently co-wrote and produced Nate Smith’s Whiskey On You.

Lindsay Rimes said: “I couldn’t be more excited about continuing my journey with the Sony family. I consider Josh and Rusty and the whole team to be simply the best at what they do.”

Throughout his career, Rimes’ songs have been recorded by top country artists including Kelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett, Phillip Phillips, Dylan Scott, LoCash, The Cadillac Three, Tyler Rich, Canaan Smith and The Shires. He also co-penned Kane Brown's Heaven, which has achieved over one billion total streams.

Rimes’ songwriting accomplishments span across multiple genres, including contributions on Kylie Minogue's 2018 album Golden, which entered the charts at No.1 in the U.K and Australia.

Josh Van Valkenburg, Sony Music Publishing Nashville EVP, creative, said: “Lindsay’s star has been steadily rising over the last few years, and it’s been amazing to watch him succeed and grow creatively beyond genres. He’s a very important member of our Sony team, and we are elated to continue our partnership with him.”

PHOTO:

(Back row L-R) Tom Luteran, Kenley Flynn, Aubrey Rupe, Synnovea Halsel, Dale Bobo

(Front Row L-R) Josh Van Valkenburg, Lindsay Rimes, Rusty Gaston