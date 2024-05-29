Sony Music Publishing Nashville signs global deal with Old Crow Medicine Show frontman Ketch Secor

The man behind one of country music's biggest ever hits has a new deal.

Sony Music Publishing Nashville has today announced the signing of multiple Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter and Old Crow Medicine Show frontman Ketch Secor to a global publishing administration deal.

Secor has co-written a host of hits, including Old Crow Medicine Show’s Wagon Wheel. The track, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, was notably covered by Darius Rucker and has become one of the Top 5 best-selling country songs of all time with 8x RIAA multi-platinum certifications and over 16 million US sales.

Additionally, Secor co-wrote a majority of tracks on Molly Tuttles’ latest two albums City Of Gold (2023) and Crooked Tree (2022), and co-wrote the musical Hooten Holler, which premiered at the Barter Theatre's 2022 Appalachian Festival of Plays and Playwrights.

A one-of-a-kind talent and a one-of-a-kind human, we couldn’t be prouder to welcome Ketch to the SMP Nashville family Rusty Gaston, Sony Music Publishing Nashville

Secor’s signing with SMP also coincides with the group’s 2024 Jubilee Tour in celebration of both their 25-year anniversary and Grammy-nominated eighth studio album Jubilee.





Speaking about the deal, Ketch Secor said: "I’m mighty proud to be joining Rusty Gaston and the hardworking, fun-loving Sony Music Publishing family. Since its earliest days on Music Row as historic Acuff-Rose, Sony Music Publishing has become the steward of Country’s most iconic catalogue. What an honour to bring my collection of songs past, present, and future to these esteemed ranks."



Sony Music Publishing Nashville CEO Rusty Gaston added: “Ketch Secor is more than a ‘fiddler in an old-time string band’, he’s a brilliant storyteller. He writes songs that tell the tales of the rural American spirit. A one-of-a-kind talent and a one-of-a-kind human, we couldn’t be prouder to welcome Ketch to the SMP Nashville family.”

Earlier this year, Sony Music Publishing Nashville renewed its worldwide publishing agreement with award-winning songwriter and producer Lindsay Rimes.



Pictured (L-R): Mike Harris, PJ George, Rusty Gaston, Sally Williams, Ketch Secor, Morgan Jahnig, Cory Younts, Critter Fuqua

Photo credit: Chris Hollo