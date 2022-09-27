Sony Music Publishing Nashville signs Jamie Davis

Sony Music Publishing Nashville has signed singer, songwriter, and guitarist Jamie Davis.

Recently, Jamie “JD” Davis has achieved success as a co-writer on US country star Luke Combs’ single, The Kind Of Love We Make.

Davis' music career first launched with his band Jamie Davis & Soul Gravy alongside former band members Dan Isbell and Dustin Nunley, who is currently a member of Luke Combs’ touring band. In 2017, he joined Luke Combs’ team as a guitar tech and has continued to write songs and travel on the road with them.

Jamie Davis said: “I couldn’t be happier to have Rusty Gaston and Big Tom on my team at Sony Music Publishing. I’m glad to be working with the best publishing team in Nashville.”

Vice president, creative, Sony Music Publishing, Tom Luteran said: “Jamie has an innate ability to channel his years of front man experience into thoughtfully crafted songs that resonate with music lovers everywhere. There’s no limit to the amount of success Jamie will find in Nashville.”