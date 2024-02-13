Sony Music Publishing opens new Dubai office headed by Dounia Chaaban

Sony Music Publishing has expanded its operations across the Middle East and North Africa with the opening of its new office in Dubai.

Dounia Chaaban has been appointed managing director, effective immediately.

“The launch of SMP MENA reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to expanding its global reach and delivering growth opportunities for its songwriters and composers worldwide,” said a statement.

Chaaban will be responsible for overseeing operations, advancing the company’s creative strategy, and developing the company’s talent across the region. Based in Dubai, Chaaban will report to SMP’s SVP, international Dan Nelson.

Dounia Chaaban said: “I look forward to working hand in hand with the incredibly talented team at Sony Music Publishing to propel the MENA music industry to new heights. Together, we will create an environment that nurtures creativity, fosters innovation, and unlocks the boundless potential of the region's musical landscape.”

There couldn’t be a more opportune moment to launch our business, and we look forward to growing our presence in the MENA region Dan Nelson

Dan Nelson, senior vice president, international, Sony Music Publishing, said: “We are excited to welcome Dounia to the Sony Music Publishing team. Dounia’s extensive experience working with local talent will be invaluable as we expand opportunities for new and established songwriters and artists across the region. There couldn’t be a more opportune moment to launch our business, and we look forward to growing our presence in the MENA region.”

Dounia Chaaban began her music business career at Anghami, the leading Middle Eastern music streaming platform, where she spent seven years. During her tenure, Chaaban served as the Arabic indie community lead, working closely with independent artists across the MENA region.

She later took on the role of artist relations manager at Believe Music, where she advanced the company’s artist development efforts, drove marketing strategy and more.