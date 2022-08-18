Sony Music Publishing opens Nigeria office, Godwin Tom appointed as MD

Sony Music Publishing has announced the expansion of its operations across Africa with the opening of a new office in Lagos, Nigeria.

Leading Sony Music Publishing’s Nigeria division will be Godwin Tom, who has been appointed as MD. He will report to president, international, Guy Henderson. An official press release stated Tom will “further the company’s global reach and support its growing roster of songwriters and composers across the region.”

A creative executive with over 20 years experience, Godwin Tom boasts key relationships in Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya, Zimbabwe, and South Africa. Most recently, he was CEO of talent management company iManage Africa, where he worked alongside Wizkid, Davido, Waje, MI, Wande Coal, Ice Prince, Bez, Show Dem Camp, Beverly Naya, Yung6ix, Jessy Jagz, Rooftop MCs, Solid Star, Ayo Jay, Ikon, and many others.

Speaking about his appointment, Godwin Tom said: “I am honoured and humbled by the opportunity to work for the No. 1 music publisher in the world. Africa has so much talent, culture and uniqueness to share with the rest of the world and I am excited to be a part of the incredible global network of teams that will help build a home for Africa’s best songwriters.”

Africa has so much talent, culture and uniqueness to share with the rest of the world Godwin Tom

Sony Music Publishing president, international, Guy Henderson added: “It is a real pleasure to be able to announce the appointment of Godwin Tom as the managing director of our start-up company in Nigeria. As Sony Music Publishing enters West Africa, Godwin’s wealth of experience and knowledge of the market, as well as his background in music industry education make him the perfect leader for our business. Together with our talented team in South Africa, Sony Music Publishing looks forward to an ongoing acceleration in its global African footprint."

Over the last few years, Tom has also supported the development of future industry leaders through the Music Business Academy for Africa, an e-learning platform dedicated to training the next generation of music and entertainment professionals.

Over in the UK, Sony Music Publishing won Publisher Of The Year at the Music Week Awards 2022. You can read its leadership duo Tim Major and David Ventura talking about the culture they’re creating at the company here.