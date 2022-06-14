Sony Music Publishing partners with Neon16 & Tommy Mottola to launch 22 Publishing

Sony Music Publishing Latin has announced a global partnership with entertainment and media company Neon16 and legendary music executive Tommy Mottola to support its newly launched publishing company, 22 Publishing.

As part of the partnership, SMP will be working alongside Neon16 to create key opportunities for the company’s growing roster of songwriters, artists, and producers across music, film, and television.

22 Publishing's team of songwriters and producers includes Albert Hype (Telepatia by Kali Uchis, Shakira’s Te Felicito), Jota Rosa (Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti, Baila Conmigo by Selena Gomez), Gaby Morales (Dalex’s Hola and Yandel’s Deja Vu), Ivanni Rodriguez (J Balvin’s Un Dia and Agua with Tainy), as well as emerging talent such as Rozo, Jodosky and Dylan Fuentes.

Our partnership will be a vehicle for nurturing the newest and most exciting talent for years to come Jorge Mejia

Several of the company’s songwriters have also contributed to hit songs for The Spongebob Movie: Sponge On The Run movie soundtrack including Agua by Tainy and J Balvin.

Speaking about the partnership, Neon16 co-founder Lex Borrero said: “Our goal is to create a platform for producers and songwriters to build their brand and their business to go beyond the music. 22 will go beyond servicing their music and catalogue, providing our writers with an opportunity to develop their limitless potential,”

Sony Music Publishing president & CEO, Latin America and U.S. Latin Jorge Mejia said: “Tainy and Lex Borrero are one of the most formidable and visionary teams in music today. Our partnership with Neon16 and Tommy Mottola adds an incredible new dimension to our long-term relationship with them and will be a vehicle for nurturing the newest and most exciting talent for years to come.”

